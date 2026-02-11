Youth Card to Unlock Scholarships, Jobs, and More for Sindh residents

KARACHI – Sindh government announced plans to roll out Youth Card aimed at transforming opportunities for the province’s young population. The initiative, approved under special instructions from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, promises to bring education, skills, employment, scholarships, and sports facilities directly to the youth.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting at the Sindh Secretariat, chaired by Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr, attended by top officials including Secretary Sports Manwar Ali Mahesar, Director Asad Ishaq, and Chief Engineer Muhammad Aslam Mehr.

“This Youth Card will ensure maximum benefits for our young generation,” said Sardar Mehr, emphasizing that the program is slated to roll out before June this year.

Experts say the Youth Card could be a game-changer, opening doors for thousands of students and young professionals across Sindh, and setting a bold example for youth empowerment nationwide.

The eligibility criteria and the exact benefits package are yet to be finalized, the program is expected to support youth development, enhance employability, and provide financial and educational assistance, making it a significant step toward youth empowerment.