Ration Card: Punjab announces Rs10,000 per worker ahead of Ramadan 2026

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to give Rs10,000 to reach registered worker under the Ration Card scheme in order to provide relief to them in holy month of Ramadan 2026.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Ramadan Relief Program, focusing on providing relief to millions of registered workers.

During the meeting, it was revealed that each registered worker currently receives a monthly subsidy of Rs 3,000.

However, in light of Ramadan, the amount would be increased, and each worker would receive Rs 10,000 under the Ration Card Program.

The announcement was made by Zulfiqar Ali Kharal, with plans to roll out the support during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Commissioner of Social Security emphasized continuous monitoring and reporting of all field offices, stressing that there would be no tolerance for negligence or inefficiency.

The meeting also discussed accelerating the distribution of Maryam Nawaz Ration Cards to ensure timely relief to deserving workers.

Under this program, millions of workers will not only receive monthly subsidies but will also benefit from additional financial assistance during Ramadan, with stricter oversight of the field offices’ performance to ensure transparency and effectiveness.