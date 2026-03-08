Tehran in Flames after Massive Israeli Bombing of Oil Facilities in Iran

TEHRAN – Massive explosions and towering flames lit up the skies over Iranian capital and the nearby city of Karaj after Israeli forces launched strikes on multiple Iranian fuel storage sites amid widening of conflict that was started last weekend by US in Operation Epic Fury that resulted in death of Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei.

Clips doing rounds online, shows huge fireballs and thick clouds of smoke rising from oil region. The attacks is said to be the first time Iran’s energy infrastructure has been directly targeted since the United States and Israel began a joint bombing campaign against Iran last weekend.

🚨 THE US AND ISRAEL JUST BOMBED A MAJOR OIL DEPOT IN IRAN. After the airstrike, oil spilled from the depot into the streets, entered the sewers and drainage systems, then caught fire, creating walls of flame on the highway of Tehran. This was the first major hit on Iran's oil… pic.twitter.com/M2Mhs1EVtG — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) March 8, 2026

Iranian media reported alot of damage in surrounding areas, including homes, shops, roads, water pipelines, and even hospitals and schools near the blast zones.

Iran’s Ministry of Oil confirmed that several oil storage depots in the provinces of Tehran and Alborz were hit during the strikes. Israeli officials acknowledged the operation, saying the targeted fuel storage and energy facilities were allegedly being used by Iran’s armed forces.

Iranian state media said one of the damaged storage facilities lies close to Tehran’s main oil refinery in the southern Shahr Rey district.

Residents across the capital reported that the explosions shook buildings miles away. Earlier the same day, Israeli forces had also struck Mehrabad Airport, Iran’s busiest domestic airport. Israel claimed the attack targeted aircraft that were allegedly being used to transport money and weapons to allied militant groups across the region.

The blasts from both the airport and the fuel depots sent shockwaves through the city and filled the air with smoke. One resident, Amir, said the situation had become so frightening that he moved his wife and two children out of Tehran to the countryside after hearing the explosions from near the mountains.

Iranian officials also confirmed that an oil depot in Karaj, just west of Tehran, was among the locations hit. Emergency teams and firefighters were deployed to control the fires. Despite the scale of the attacks, Iran’s Oil Ministry insisted that fuel supplies would remain stable, saying precautions had been taken in advance in case energy facilities were targeted.

As tensions continue to escalate, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards declared on Sunday that the country is prepared for a prolonged conflict. According to spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini, Iran’s armed forces are capable of sustaining an intense war against the United States and Israel for at least six months at the current pace of operations.

The latest strikes signal a dangerous escalation in an already volatile conflict, raising fears of a broader regional confrontation.