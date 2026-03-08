‘World Owes Us on This One’: Trump says US Attack on Iran was ‘Global Favor’

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump praised America’s military escalation against Iran, saying the operation Epic Fury deserved “15 out of 10” rating while hailing the armed forces for what he described as a major strategic success.

POTUS claimed that Washington had done the world a favor and served the Middle East by launching strikes against Iran. The US president insisted that the military action was necessary and beneficial for regional stability.

Without naming specific individuals, Trump also alleged that those killed in the US strikes inside Iran were people with what he described as an “extremely sick and dangerous mindset.”

However, Iranian authorities say the human toll has been devastating. Officials claim that more than 1,330 people have been killed so far, including several of the country’s top leaders. Among those reportedly dead are Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the army chief, the defense minister, the national security adviser, and the commander of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Trump further claimed that the US military strikes inflicted severe damage on Iran’s armed forces. According to him, 42 Iranian naval vessels were destroyed, while the country’s air force and communications systems were heavily crippled during the attacks.

The US president also revealed that American forces had targeted key installations linked to Iran’s nuclear program, arguing that Tehran was close to acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump said the strikes were aimed at preventing that possibility and weakening Iran’s strategic capabilities.

Calling the military campaign a “major victory,” Trump asserted that the attacks delivered a decisive blow to Iran’s militarySet featured image power.

He added that he would soon travel to Dover Air Force Base, where the remains of six US soldiers killed in the conflict will be received with full military honors in a solemn ceremony.