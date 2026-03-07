Is Punjab shifting toward Work-From-Home under new energy plan due to petrol shortage?

LAHORE – Punjab government officials proposed drastic measures that could change daily life across the country’s most populous region. Energy Department officially recommended shifting government meetings online and encouraging work-from-home arrangements to reduce fuel consumption.

Education could also be transformed as universities and colleges may switch to online classes, while schools and academies are suggested to adopt a hybrid learning system. If approved, students might spend fewer days on campus and more time learning from home.

Public transport usage is set to be pushed higher, with plans to increase the frequency of services on the Orange Line Metro Bus Service and the Metro Bus Service. Authorities believe that better transit options could reduce reliance on private vehicles and cut petrol consumption.

Nighttime energy restrictions are also on the table. Streetlights across the province may operate in alternate modes after 10 PM, while high-intensity LED billboards and neon signs could be switched off entirely. Even decorative lights on buildings might be turned off as part of an aggressive energy-saving strategy.

Critics and supporters alike are debating whether these measures will truly ease the energy crisis or disrupt daily routines. If implemented, the changes could mark one of the biggest shifts in public policy aimed at conserving resources and reducing fuel dependency.