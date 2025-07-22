Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal – 22 July

KARACHI – The latest foreign currency exchange rates show US Dollar (USD) maintaining steady position at Rs. 288.3 (buying) and Rs. 288.6 (selling), reflecting continued market stability despite global economic uncertainty.

Euro (EUR) and UK Pound Sterling (GBP) both saw moderate gains, with Euro now buying at Rs. 334.4 and selling at Rs. 338.4, while Pound climbed to Rs. 386.4 (buying) and Rs. 390.4 (selling) amid optimistic economic signals from the European region and the UK’s stronger-than-expected retail data.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained relatively stable. Dirham traded at Rs. 78.5 (buying) and Rs. 79.4 (selling), while the Riyal stood at Rs. 76.75 and Rs. 77.4, respectively.