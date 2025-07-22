Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal – 22 July

8:38 am | Jul 22, 2025

KARACHI The latest foreign currency exchange rates show US Dollar (USD) maintaining steady position at Rs. 288.3 (buying) and Rs. 288.6 (selling), reflecting continued market stability despite global economic uncertainty.

Euro (EUR) and UK Pound Sterling (GBP) both saw moderate gains, with Euro now buying at Rs. 334.4 and selling at Rs. 338.4, while Pound climbed to Rs. 386.4 (buying) and Rs. 390.4 (selling) amid optimistic economic signals from the European region and the UK’s stronger-than-expected retail data.

U.A.E Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained relatively stable. Dirham traded at Rs. 78.5 (buying) and Rs. 79.4 (selling), while the Riyal stood at Rs. 76.75 and Rs. 77.4, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 288.3 288.6
Euro EUR 334.4 338.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 386.4 390.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.4
Australian Dollar AUD 185.9 190.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.9 772.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.4 215.4
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 44.17 44.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2.02
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.7 943.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.4 67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.36 169.36
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.53 27.83
Omani Riyal OMR 747.7 757.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.9 226.9
Swedish Korona SEK 29 29.3
Swiss Franc CHF 352.88 355.63
Thai Baht THB 8.57 8.72
   
