Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 August 2021
Web Desk
08:49 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 August 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 107,600 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,250 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 84,562 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,290.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Karachi PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Islamabad PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Peshawar PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Quetta PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Sialkot PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Attock PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Gujranwala PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Jehlum PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Multan PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Bahawalpur PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Gujrat PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Nawabshah PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Chakwal PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Hyderabad PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Nowshehra PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Sargodha PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Faisalabad PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430
Mirpur PKR 107,600 PKR 1,430

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 August 2021
08:50 AM | 14 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 August 2021
10:41 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 August 2021
08:48 AM | 12 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 August 2021
08:46 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 August 2021
09:11 AM | 10 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 August 2021
08:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan announces Pride of Performance award for legendary actor Shahid
07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr