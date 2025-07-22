3 Tourists Dead, Over Dozen Missing as Deadly Floods strike Babusar Top

GILGIT-BALTISTAN – Devastating flash floods triggered by relentless monsoon rains swept through Babusar area of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district, leaving at least three tourists dead, four injured, and 15 still missing.

Floods washed away eight tourist vehicles and buried several people under debris. Emergency teams managed to recover three bodies, while four injured individuals were shifted to a hospital in Chilas. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

Communication in the region was severely affected after fibre optic lines were damaged, leaving thousands of tourists stranded and unable to contact their families. “Many of the stranded tourists have been rescued and are currently being sheltered by local residents,” said Firaq.

He added that the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister has directed authorities to use all available resources to assist those affected. The Babusar Highway remains closed at several points, with significant damage reported to roads and farmland.

Heavy rainfall caused large rocks and mudslides to block Jalkhad Road in Naran, according to Rescue 1122 Mansehra spokesperson Amir Khadam Khan. A vehicle was reportedly trapped in the debris, though no injuries or property damage have been confirmed. The National Highways Authority (NHA) has deployed heavy machinery to clear the road, while a Rescue 1122 ambulance is stationed at the scene for emergency response.

Authorities had already issued alerts warning of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and flash floods in Gilgit-Baltistan. Locals and tourists were advised to steer clear of rivers and fast-flowing streams.

In a separate incident in the Madyan area of Swat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three children died and their mother was critically injured when the roof of their house collapsed during heavy rainfall on Monday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shafiqa Gul said the incident occurred in the Gujjar Banda area. All four victims were pulled from the rubble and taken to Civil Hospital Madyan, where doctors confirmed the children’s deaths. The mother remains in serious condition.

Punjab Monsoon Forecast

Meanwhile, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast further monsoon activity in the province through July 25. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) expects rain and thunderstorms in areas including Malakand and Hazara in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern parts of Punjab and Sindh, eastern Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Southern Punjab cities like Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan are likely to experience more showers, though overall weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy and humid.