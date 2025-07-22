Solar Shock for Pakistanis as Customs jacks up rates despite global price crash

KARACHI – Customs value of imported solar panels ha been increased from $0.08 to $0.09 per watt, causing concerns among importers and raising serious questions about policy timing as global prices continue to dip.

This increase comes despite mounting pressure from importers who have long been pleading for a decrease in valuation, arguing that inflated rates were out of touch with the international market. Importers say the outdated valuation has already caused chaos in customs clearance and created financial nightmares with banks questioning inflated invoices.

People linked with solar industry made request, warning that old rates were pushing businesses to brink, saying transactions don’t match what customs expects.

Global solar panel prices plummeted since mid-2024. Importers presented barrage of evidence, from invoices to market surveys, urging officials to slash rate. Still, the customs department stood firm and issued valuation hike instead.

Some major importers missed that critical meeting due to back-to-back solar expos in China, a move some say “weakened the case” for a cut. Later, they scrambled to submit proof of the price crash.

Industry leaders are now demanding an urgent policy rethink, saying this will make renewable energy more expensive for consumers.