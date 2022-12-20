Punjab may extend winter vacations in schools as smog worsens
11:32 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department mulls extending winter holidays due to worsening air pollution in the provincial capital.

Reports in local media suggest that Lahore High Court on Monday directed Education Department to consider extending winter break to two weeks as bustling Lahore ranked first among the top ten most polluted cities in the world over the weekend.

During Monday’s hearing, Azhar Siddiqui pleaded with the court to order for extending of the winter vacations till the second week of January. After arguments, the court directed the Members Judicial Commission to talk to the Education Department about extending holidays.

Justice Shahid Karim also ordered the country’s media watchdog to create awareness about the smog.

Last week, Punjab School Education Department announced winter vacations for all state-run and private schools across the province from December 24 to December 31. The schools will be reopened on January 2 (Monday), 2023.

