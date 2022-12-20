'Breaking Stereotypes': Pakistani bride carries husband in her arms, sparks hilarious reactions (VIDEO)
12:05 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Source: Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (Instagram)
LAHORE – Couples go to lengths to make their wedding day really special and in one such case, a Pakistani bride crushed stereotypes by lifting her husband in arms, as she posed for striking yet hilarious photoshoot.

Desi weddings remained in news for bizarre incidents. From receiving an assault rifle from mother in law to gifting a donkey’s foal to a newlywed wife, these stories remained the talk of the town and even create trends on social sites.

Lately, a photographer, who goes by the name of Abdul Samad Zia Weddings, shared clicks on his official handle, showing a bride carrying his love in her arms.

Donning wedding attires, the duo smiled from ear to ear, while the photoshoot also sparked hilarious reactions from social media users. "How every mommy expects the new bride to treat her son, like a baby," the funny caption reads.

Few appreciated the moment while others are trolling the situation. Check some of the reactions here:

In South Asia, the husband usually lifts ladylove for memorable pictures but in contrary to this, this couple goes to lengths to grab attention.

Earlier this month, Pakistani YouTuber Azlan Shah remained in the news as he gave his bride a baby donkey as a wedding gift.

