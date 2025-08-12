Security forces kill three more terrorists as Zhob operation intensifies

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed three more Indian sponsored terrorists as sanitization operation continues in Sambaza area along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Zhob district.

ISPR said the operation was conducted on night of 10/11 August following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza from 7-9 August 2025, during which 47 militants were killed.

During the conduct of the operation, three hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them, the military’s media wing said.

The number of terrorists killed in four days of anti-terrorists operation has surged to 50, it added.

“The Security Forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan,” read the ISPR’s statement.