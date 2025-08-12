Big Win for Pakistan as US puts BLA, Majeed Brigade on Terror List

ISLAMABAD – United States officially declared Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its suicide wing, Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, a move hailed in Pakistan as a decisive blow to militancy in restive region neighboring Afghanistan and Iran.
The announcement made by US State Department, comes after years of Pakistani lobbying and follows surge in deadly BLA attacks, including the 2024 Karachi Airport and Gwadar Port bombings and the 2025 hijacking of the Jaffar Express that left 31 dead.
Pakistani officials called decision “a victory for truth and justice,” commending Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for presenting Pakistan’s case in Washington.
The designation not only freezes any assets of the groups in the US but also makes it a criminal offence for anyone to support them. Analysts say it strengthens Pakistan’s hand in isolating anti-state militants globally while boosting Islamabad–Washington ties, which have recently warmed with back-to-back visits by the army chief.
BLA Attacks
Militants from Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked Jaffer Express near Bolan district earlier this year, killing security personnel and taking hundreds of passengers hostage. The attack marks the first recorded train hijacking by a militant group in Pakistan.
-
Jan 30, 2024 – Mach Town: Rocket and gun attacks; 24 militants killed, 4 security personnel and 2 civilians martyred.
-
Mar 20, 2024 – Gwadar Port Colony: Assault foiled; 8 militants killed, 2 soldiers martyred.
-
Mar 26, 2024 – Turbat: Attempted attack on PNS Siddique; 6 terrorists killed.
-
Apr 13, 2024 – Noshki: 9 Punjab passengers executed after ID checks.
-
May 10, 2024 – Sarbandan: 7 Punjab labourers killed in sleep.
-
Jun 23, 2024 – Harnai: 14 abducted from picnic spot; some released later.
-
Jun 27, 2024 – Kalat: FC post attacked; 2 soldiers martyred.
-
Aug 13, 2024 – Mastung: Panjgur DC assassinated.
-
Aug 26–27, 2024 – Province-wide raids: 50 killed, including 14 soldiers; infrastructure attacked.
-
Oct 7, 2024 – Karachi: 2 Chinese workers killed in convoy bombing.
-
Oct 30, 2024 – Panjgur: 5 dam site guards killed.
-
Nov 9, 2024 – Quetta: Suicide blast at railway station kills 26; 60+ injured.
-
Nov 17, 2024 – Kalat: Check post attack kills 7 soldiers.
-
Jan 5, 2025 – Turbat: Bombed coach kills 6 (incl. 5 FC).
-
Jan 9, 2025 – Khuzdar: Large-scale market raid; govt offices torched, Rs90m looted.
-
Feb 1, 2025 – Kalat: 18 soldiers martyred in overnight battle.
-
Feb 19, 2025 – Barkhan: 7 Punjab passengers executed.
-
Mar 3, 2025 – Kalat: Female suicide bomber kills 1 soldier.