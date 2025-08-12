Big Win for Pakistan as US puts BLA, Majeed Brigade on Terror List

ISLAMABAD – United States officially declared Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its suicide wing, Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, a move hailed in Pakistan as a decisive blow to militancy in restive region neighboring Afghanistan and Iran.

The announcement made by US State Department, comes after years of Pakistani lobbying and follows surge in deadly BLA attacks, including the 2024 Karachi Airport and Gwadar Port bombings and the 2025 hijacking of the Jaffar Express that left 31 dead.

Pakistani officials called decision “a victory for truth and justice,” commending Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for presenting Pakistan’s case in Washington.

The designation not only freezes any assets of the groups in the US but also makes it a criminal offence for anyone to support them. Analysts say it strengthens Pakistan’s hand in isolating anti-state militants globally while boosting Islamabad–Washington ties, which have recently warmed with back-to-back visits by the army chief.

BLA Attacks

Militants from Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked Jaffer Express near Bolan district earlier this year, killing security personnel and taking hundreds of passengers hostage. The attack marks the first recorded train hijacking by a militant group in Pakistan.