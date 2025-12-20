Qaim Mansion Housing Scheme demolished in Rawalpindi over illegal construction

ISLAMABAD – Illegal construction sites continue to face action, with Qaim Mansion Housing Scheme becomes the latest site as Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched decisive enforcement operation.

The development authority in garrisn city targeted illegal housing project Qaim Mansion located in Mouza Adiala along Adiala Road.

During crackdown, teams demolished site office, removed unauthorized structures, and cleared blocked pathways and access roads, sending a strong message against illegal development. Developers were ordered to immediately halt all construction and comply with the law.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza stressed that authority will not tolerate unauthorized developments in the city. “We are committed to safeguarding public interest, ensuring disciplined urban planning, and preventing fraudulent real estate practices,” she stated.

She also cautioned residents to avoid investing in unauthorized housing schemes and advised verifying project legality through official RDA channels before making any financial commitments.

DG also directed Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate to take stringent action against all illegal housing schemes, unauthorized commercial activities, booking offices, and encroachments, leaving no room for leniency.