University Town owners come under radar over ‘illegal Rawalpindi land deals’

RAWALPINDI – Owners of University Town come on radar of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) as authorities started probe into allegations of illegal land transactions.

What started as routine development projects now face scrutiny. RDA officials reportedly approached National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to place owners of University Town on the Exit Control List (ECL) after allegations of large-scale fraud and illegal activities.

Captain (r) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal even led a crackdown on the housing scheme under the strict supervision of RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza. RDA spokesperson, DG Murtaza formally approached the NAB chairman and FIA Director General, seeking the ECL placement of University Town (Pvt) Ltd owners Aziz Khan and Jameel Khan.

The request comes amid serious accusations, including fraudulent practices, unauthorized buying and selling of plots, deceiving unsuspecting citizens, and failing to pay government dues. “These violations are not just financial crimes they undermine citizens’ trust,” officials said.

RDA also took decisive action against its own officials. Director of Town Planning Samiullah Niazi and Assistant Director Shiza Tanveer were suspended for failing to prevent the illegal activities and for weak enforcement of RDA regulations.

DG requested that Commissioner of Rawalpindi appoint an inquiry officer to probe negligence by officials responsible for overseeing University Town.