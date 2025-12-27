Ban imposed on exams during winter holidays

PESHAWAR – The Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a ban on conducting exams during the winter holidays.

In an official letter issued to private schools, the PSRA declared that holding exams during the winter break is against regulations, and schools found violating this directive will face action.

The PSRA stated that private schools must immediately withdraw any exam schedules planned during the winter holidays.

The authority clarified that such practices violate established guidelines, and no school will be allowed to conduct exams during this period.

The PSRA has warned that failure to comply with these instructions will result in legal action under the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act of 2017.

KP Winter Holidays Schedule

The KP government has declared winter vacations for both public and private educational institutions, with varying schedules based on the climate zones.

Schools in the summer zone will be closed from January 1 to 15, while institutions in the winter zones will have a longer break, from December 22, 2025, to February 28, 2026, as announced by the provincial education secretary.

This move is in response to severe weather conditions, including dense fog and snowfall, especially in the mountainous regions, to ensure the safety of students and staff.