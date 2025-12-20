MG HS PHEV Owners can save Rs8Lac in Pakistan, Here’s How!

KARACHI – MG Motor Pakistan rolled out limited-time offer for buyers of its MG HS PHEV, providing five years of free maintenance valued at up to Rs800,000. The package includes spare parts, oil changes, and labor, aiming to reduce ownership costs from day one.

The offer is exclusively available for MG HS PHEV and will remain valid until December 31. Customers must book their vehicles before the deadline to benefit from the promotion.

MG Motor officials said the initiative is designed to give plug-in hybrid owners long-term peace of mind by easing concerns about routine servicing and upkeep.

MG unveiled HS PHEV fuses advanced lithium-ion battery technology with state-of-the-art hybrid powertrain, offering driving experience that is both intelligent and efficient. Its Intelligent Hybrid Energy Management System continuously monitors road conditions and driver behavior, optimizing power output, battery use, and electric range.

HS PHEV impresses with stellar field grille showcasing the largest MG logo, dual tailpipes, a sporty aluminum rear bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels, Matrix headlights, and 3D rear lights for enhanced style and visibility. It comes with Adaptive Cruise Control, Intelligent High Beam Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Assist, Door Open Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Intelligent Speed Assistance, constantly monitoring surroundings and intervening when needed.

Combining cutting-edge technology, luxurious design, and comprehensive safety systems, the MG HS PHEV sets a new standard for smart, stylish, and secure driving.