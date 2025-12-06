MG U9 Truck hits Pakistani market – Check out Prices, Specs here

ISLAMABAD – MG Motors brought its powerful U9 pickup truck to Pakistan, turning heads with its bold design and diesel muscle. From city streets to rugged terrains, U9 is ready for adventure as it is for everyday life. And now, with official prices revealed, Pakistani drivers can see what it takes to own this beast.

Pakistan’s truck game is going up with each passing day and now another player makes entry. At Pakistan Auto Show 2025, MG Motors officially unveiled its much-anticipated MG U9 pickup truck, generating a wave of excitement among car enthusiasts and pickup lovers alike.

MG U9 Truck Price in Pakistan

The pre-booking price of MG U9 truck is Rs8,000,000, making it more accessible to buyers. MG Motors has set the U9 Pro (Standard) price at 22,749,000 (ex-factory).

Explore Pro + Smart Hatch Option is available at 23,949,000, offering the smart hatch along with additional premium features.

It comes equipped with a 2.5-liter turbo-diesel engine, promising a perfect blend of power, efficiency, and reliability. Packed with features, the U9 offers a robust 4×4 drivetrain with differential locks, a towing capacity of 3,500 kg, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a 7-airbag safety suite.

Technology lovers will be impressed with its L2-ADAS system and a premium interior that boasts a 12.3-inch infotainment system along with full comfort amenities, making it a true contender in Pakistan’s competitive pickup market.

With its striking design, advanced technology, and powerful performance, the MG U9 is all set to redefine the diesel pickup segment in Pakistan. MG enthusiasts and pickup lovers now have a new reason to get excited!