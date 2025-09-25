Suzuki’s First SUV in Pakistan Fronx set to make impression with style, top specs

KARACHI – Pakistan’s roads have been buzzing with compact SUVs like Kia Stonic, MG ZS, Peugeot 2008, and Tucson, all carving out a space in hearts of urban drivers. But one name has been missing from the scene, Suzuki, the country’s oldest automaker, known for hatchbacks like Mehran and Alto.

Suzuki Motor Company is all set to make waves in automotive scene with the launch of the Suzuki Fronx, a sleek and stylish compact SUV next year. Fronx will be locally assembled, making it a strong contender in the competitive SUV segment.

Suzuki Fronx Expected Price in Pakistan

As per available information, Suzuki Fronx will cost around Rs6–7 million, giving buyers a high-tech, modern SUV without breaking the bank.

From its bold, coupe-style roofline to LED headlamps with futuristic features, Fronx is designed to turn heads. Inside, tech lovers will rejoice at a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and even a head-up display in premium variants.

Under hood, the international model boasts 1.5L DUALJET petrol engine with mild hybrid technology, promising impressive fuel efficiency and a smooth drive. Safety hasn’t been overlooked either, with dual airbags, ABS, ESP, 360-degree cameras, and advanced driver-assist systems featured in higher trims.