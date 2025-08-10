Get Rs4.5 Lac off on Suzuki Every under new Exclusive Offer

LAHORE – Pakistan’s oldest automaker Suzuki announced a limited-time discount of Rs.. 4.5Lac on Every model under new special offer.

Recent posts shared on Pak Suzuki’s official social media channels shows the company attracting buyers for value and affordability in VX models of Suzuki Every.

The discount comes with certain conditions as it is valid only for Suzuki Every VX variant and subject to availability at participating dealerships. It said the company reserved right to modify or cancel the offer at any time without prior notice. Customers interested in availing discount are advised to visit Suzuki’s official website or their nearest authorized dealership for further details.

In a similar development, Changan Pakistan also introduced limited-time discount, offering 19% to 47% off nationwide for all Changan and Deepal vehicle owners.

This follows earlier Independence Day price cuts on Changan’s Alsvin sedan and Oshan X7 SUV, with discounts of up to Rs. 275,000 and Rs. 200,000 respectively, valid until August 31, 2025.