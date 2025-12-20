Toshakhana II: Imran Khan, Wife to move Islamabad High Court after sentence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 10 years in prison each in the high-profile Toshakhana-II case, and PTI leader and his wife decided to challenge verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

Islamabad court, under Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand, delivered verdict inside Adiala Jail, also imposing a fine exceeding 16 million on the couple. In addition, under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, both received separate 7-year sentences.

Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar described trial as riddled with “serious flaws,” comparing it to the Toshakhana-I and Cipher cases. He claimed that Khan and Bushra Bibi were kept in extremely harsh conditions in jail. “We were informed at 8 PM last night that the hearing would be at 9 AM, and despite motorway closures and adverse weather, our team reached Adiala from Lahore just in time,” Safdar said.

He further alleged that the judge announced the verdict without the presence of the accused or their lawyers, arriving with a 59-page written judgment rather than concluding arguments in court.

Toshakhana-II case

Toshakhana-II case stems from allegations that in 2021, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi failed to deposit a Bulgari jewelry set received from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman into the official Toshakhana. The luxurious set included a bracelet, ring, earrings, and a necklace adorned with pink diamonds, precious stones, and pearls. It is claimed that the couple misused their authority by having a private firm value the set at 5.8 million, paying only 2.9 million, while official records indicate the jewelry’s true worth exceeded 71.5 million.

The case, initially investigated by NAB and later transferred to the FIA, saw the charge sheet submitted in September 2024, with formal charges framed on December 12, 2024. While the first Toshakhana case ended in acquittal for the couple, this second case has led to a landmark conviction, marking one of the most high-profile legal battles in Pakistan’s political history.

Imran Khan has now instructed his legal team to pursue all possible appeals, and both he and Bushra Bibi have moved to Islamabad High Court, keeping the political and legal drama alive.