Passenger on board Islamabad-Karachi flight dies due to cardiac arrest
KARACHI – A passenger onboard a Karachi-bound flight succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
Reports in local media claimed that Hunain Farooq was traveling in private airline when he felt angina.
His condition worsened soon after he complained of chest pain; the pilot informed the relevant authorities at the Karachi Airport. Officials then make arrangements to provide him with prompt medical aid.
The medical staff rushed to the plane as it landed and Hunain was rushed for medical assistance but he passed away.
Later, the health ministry issued the death certificate of the deceased passenger.
