Sindh announces public holiday on December 27

01:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – The provincial government in country's southeastern region on Tuesday announced a public holiday on December 27 (Tuesday) on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

A notification issued by General Administration and Coordination department cited "Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 27th December 2022 (Tuesday) as a Public Holiday throughout the Province of Sindh on the occasion of Shahadat of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed".

It further mentioned that all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the administrative control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day, exceprt essential services and those engaged in COVID emergency/vaccination duties.

