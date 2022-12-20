Sindh announces public holiday on December 27
Share
KARACHI – The provincial government in country's southeastern region on Tuesday announced a public holiday on December 27 (Tuesday) on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
A notification issued by General Administration and Coordination department cited "Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 27th December 2022 (Tuesday) as a Public Holiday throughout the Province of Sindh on the occasion of Shahadat of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed".
It further mentioned that all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the administrative control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day, exceprt essential services and those engaged in COVID emergency/vaccination duties.
More to follow...
- Daily Horoscope — December 19, 202208:19 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 202208:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani forces gun down all TTP militants in Bannu hostage rescue ...02:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Sindh announces public holiday on December 2701:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Passenger on board Islamabad-Karachi flight dies due to cardiac arrest12:57 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan to get World Bank’s $1.69 billion financing for flood ...12:34 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
- 'Breaking Stereotypes': Pakistani bride carries husband in her arms, ...12:05 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan tells Wayne Rooney who is 'Pathaan' similar to in ...12:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Indian diva brings home 'Mrs World' title after 21 years11:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities all praise for Lionel Messi after World Cup win09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA World Cup 202206:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022