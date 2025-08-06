realme GT 7 brings ultimate flagship killer to Pakistan on Friday

LAHORE – realme is set to revolutionise the premium smartphone market in Pakistan with the launch of its latest flagship device, the realme GT 7, on Friday.

This launch marks a significant milestone as the GT 7 will be the first smartphone in Pakistan to feature the powerful Dimensity 9400e processor, establishing it as the Ultimate Flagship Killer of 2025.

Following the success of its recent partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, realme continues to showcase bold innovation and exceptional performance. The realme GT 7 Dream Edition, co-branded with Aston Martin, embodies the brand’s commitment to premium craftsmanship, speed, and futuristic design.

Ethan Yin, CEO of realme Pakistan, stated, “We are proud to bring the GT 7 Dream Edition to our passionate fan base in Pakistan. The partnership with Aston Martin reflects realme’s dedication to providing high-performance and stylish devices that inspire the youth. This launch celebrates speed, innovation, and design—values that resonate deeply with our Pakistani consumers.”

As part of the launch on August 8, pre-orders for the GT 7 will go live exclusively on Daraz, giving realme fans in Pakistan early access to the highly anticipated device.

With the introduction of the Dimensity 9400e chipset, realme once again affirms its commitment to bringing global technology breakthroughs to local consumers, cementing its place as a brand that consistently challenges the flagship segment.

As anticipation builds, the realme GT 7 is being closely watched by tech enthusiasts, media, and consumers alike, many already calling it “Pakistan’s most powerful phone of 2025.”