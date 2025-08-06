Pakistan-Turkiye Naval Exercise concludes in Karachi

KARACHI – Naval forces of Pakistan and Turkiye have successfully concluded first Bilateral Amphibious Exercise in Karachi.

The exercise marks a significant milestone in strengthening maritime collaboration and interoperability between the two friendly navies.

The exercise featured a comprehensive range of training activities including combat firing techniques, amphibious operation drills, convoy escorting drills and military operations in urban terrain.

The conduct of bilateral exercise reflects deep rooted defence partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye and reaffirms their shared commitment towards regional peace through regular collaborative training initiatives.