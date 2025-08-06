Gold rates soar again as per tola price jumps by Rs1,300 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up by Rs1,300 per tola, reaching Rs359,300 on August 6, 2025 Wednesday.

The upward trend extended to 10 grams of 24-karat gold, which jumped by Rs1,114, now priced at Rs308,041. Likewise, 10 grams of 22-karat gold also saw a rise of Rs. 1,022, bringing the new rate to Rs. 282,381.

Silver prices followed suit, registering gains across the board. The per tola rate went up by Rs. 39, settling at Rs. 4,010, while 10 grams increased by Rs. 33, now priced at Rs. 3,437.

The increase in local rates reflects a similar trend in the international market, where gold climbed by $13, moving from $3,353 to $3,366 per ounce. Silver also experienced a bump in global trading, with its price per ounce rising $0.39, from $37.38 to $37.77.

The continued rally in gold and silver prices is being closely watched by investors, traders, and consumers alike, as economic uncertainty and global market volatility drive interest in precious metals.