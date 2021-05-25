Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 May 2021
08:43 AM | 25 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,200 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,620, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,820 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 100,099 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Karachi
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Quetta
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Attock
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Multan
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,455
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 May 202108:43 AM | 25 May, 2021
- Puma sends new shoes to Zimbabwe cricket team after emotional appeal ...01:59 AM | 25 May, 2021
- Afghan protesters storm Pakistan High Commission building in London01:41 AM | 25 May, 2021
-
- Punjab rolls out new COVID-19 vaccination card11:53 PM | 24 May, 2021
- New Instagram pictures appear to show Dubai's Princess Latifa alive07:36 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Nadia Hussain calls out Nabila for her 'demeaning' behaviour07:00 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Nausheen Shah takes Umer Sayeed to cleaners after snide comment08:33 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021