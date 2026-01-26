Naqvi inaugurates advanced passport monitoring system ‘Shikra’

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, where he officially inaugurated the advanced monitoring system, Secure Hybrid Intelligence for Knowledge Band Response Analytics (Shikra) for monitoring of passport applications, printing, and overall performance.

The Directorate has activated a 24/7 monitoring room and call center. Under Naqvi’s guidance, the Emergency Travel Document system has also been digitized.

Naqvi praised the efforts of the DG of Immigration and Passports and his team for implementing the modern technology-based system. He stated that Pakistan’s passport system has now been upgraded to align with global best practices.

The new system allows for real-time tracking of passport applications and deliveries, ensuring full monitoring from application to delivery. The interior minister emphasized that the goal is to provide citizens with fast, secure, and internationally compliant services.

Naqvi added that the advanced monitoring system would further enhance the department’s performance. He also highlighted that the security features of the Pakistani passport have been updated to meet ICAO standards. The use of advanced German automatic machines has significantly boosted the department’s efficiency.

Furthermore, Naqvi noted that under the Network Management System, backlogs and machinery status would also be closely monitored.