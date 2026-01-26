US university fires top Iranian official’s daughter amid war threats

NEW YORK – Emory University in the United States has dismissed Fatemeh Ardeshir Larijani, the daughter of Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, from her position.

Fatemeh Larijani was employed at Emory University’s Medical School, where she was serving as an assistant professor in Hematology and Medical Oncology.

The Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University confirmed that she is no longer an employee of the institution, but declined to provide further details.

This development comes shortly after US Representative Earl Carter sent a letter to university officials, urging them to dismiss Fatemeh Larijani and revoke her medical license.

It also comes as Middle East is on edge as Tehran responds aggressively to the unprecedented US military buildup. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by multiple destroyers and warplanes, is set to arrive in the region in the coming days, Reuters reports, citing US officials.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that “massive force” is moving toward Iran, warning, “I’d rather not see anything happen, but we will see. We have an armada heading in that direction, and maybe we will not have to use it.” The strike group has been redeployed from the Asia-Pacific even as Trump publicly emphasizes talks after Iran’s brutal crackdown on protests, which left thousands dead.

In Tehran, the response has been fierce and defiant. Yahya Rahim Safavi, former Revolutionary Guard commander and adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, declared, “We are preparing for a decisive war with Israel. We possess weapons no one else has. The next war will end this conflict once and for all.”

Ali Abdollahi, another senior commander, warned that any attack on Iran would make US bases and interests “legitimate and accessible targets.” Revolutionary Guards Commander Mohammad Pakpour added that Iran is prepared for all scenarios, “including an all-out war.”