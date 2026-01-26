Kashmiris mark India’s Republic Day as a Black Day today

MUZAFARRABAD – Kashmiris across the Line of Control (LoC), as well as globally, are observing India’s Republic Day as a Black Day today (January 26).

As reported by Kashmir Media Service, protests and rallies against India’s actions have been organized in capitals worldwide, including Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

The observance aims to highlight that Kashmiris view India as a violator of their basic rights and do not recognize its authority to celebrate Republic Day in Kashmir.

In preparation for the day, Indian authorities have enforced a comprehensive lockdown, with heightened security measures, additional checkpoints, and ongoing identity verifications throughout the region.

In the occupied valley, the authorities have intensified vehicle and pedestrian searches, while roads have been barricaded with barbed wires and obstacles. The increased surveillance operations by occupying forces have severely disrupted the daily life of the Kashmiri people.

For over seven decades, Indian forces have killed over 500,000 Kashmiris. In the past 36 years alone, 96,481 Kashmiris have been martyred for demanding freedom.

More than a hundred thousand children have been orphaned, and over 22,000 women widowed in the last three decades.