Lahore Press Club Elections see another Journalist Panel Landslide Victory

KARACHI – Journalist Panel has once again bagged victory in 2026 Lahore Press Club elections, cementing its dominance over Grand Alliance.

Arshad Ansari secured victory with 1,283 votes, reclaiming his position as President, while rival Azam Chaudhry managed only 711 votes. The battle for top leadership clearly showcased Journalist Panel’s stronghold.

In Senior Vice President race, Salman Qureshi of Journalist Panel won convincingly with 1,125 votes, leaving Saima Nawaz of the Grand Alliance behind at 839 votes.

Vice President seat, however, went to Grand Alliance’s Nasira Atiq, who edged out Journalist Panel’s Mudassir Hussain Tatla with 1,045 votes against 882, showing rare crack in the Journalist Panel’s dominance.

General Secretary position saw Afzal Talib of Journalist Panel secure victory with 1,059 votes. Abdul Majeed Sajid of Grand Alliance received 814 votes, while independent candidate Ijaz Mirza managed only 103 votes.

At Joint Secretary, a tight contest ended in favor of Imran Sheikh of the Journalist Panel with 1,002 votes, narrowly defeating Rana Muhammad Ikram of the Grand Alliance, who received 959 votes.

Treasurer seat remained in Journalist Panel hands as Salik Nawaz claimed 1,035 votes, surpassing Hasnain Chaudhry, who garnered 926 votes. Journalist Panel has not only retained its key positions but also reaffirmed its dominance over the Lahore Press Club, leaving the Grand Alliance to rethink its strategy ahead of future contests.