Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – New Gold Rates – 26 January, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s precious metals market has been rocked by an explosive surge in gold and silver prices, pushing rates to historic highs and sending shockwaves through traders, jewelers, and investors nationwide amid a scorching global rally.

Gold prices surged to staggering Rs514,662 per tola, holding firm over the weekend after massive Rs9,100 jump in a single day. The price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs7,802 to Rs441,239, highlighting the relentless upward momentum gripping the market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Unit Price Per Tola 514,662 10 Grams 441,239

Silver joined the historic rally, leaping Rs372 per tola to hit an all-time high of Rs10,275, marking yet another milestone for precious metals in Pakistan.

Market data reveals dramatic fluctuations over the past week. The price of 24-karat gold climbed from Rs482,462 per tola on January 16 to Rs505,562 on January 22, after plunging and rebounding within days. Prices had briefly slipped on Thursday, falling Rs800, only to roar back with renewed force.

21 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 462,916 441,875 378,750 Per 1 Gram 39,688 37,884 32,472 Per 10 Gram 396,880 378,840 324,720 Per Ounce 1,124,887 1,073,756 920,362

The surge pushed prices sharply higher across all purities. 22-karat gold is now priced at Rs462,916 per tola, 21-karat at Rs441,875, and 18-karat at Rs378,750. On a per-gram basis, rates stand at Rs39,688 for 22K, Rs37,884 for 21K, and Rs32,472 for 18K gold. Per ounce prices have also surged to Rs1,124,887 (22K), Rs1,073,756 (21K), and Rs920,362 (18K).

International markets lit the fuse, with global gold prices rocketing by $91 to a stunning $4,923 per ounce, including a $20 premium, fueling the sharp spike in domestic rates.

Silver mirrored gold’s unstoppable momentum, extending its record-breaking run as investor demand intensified worldwide.