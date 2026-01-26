Winter school timings extended till February amid cold wave

KARACHI – The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has extended the revised school timings until February 4 due to prevailing cold wave.

This change applies to both public and private schools across the province. Classes will continue to start at 9 am, while the closing times will remain unchanged.

The department had initially implemented the revised timings on January 10 in response to the severe cold weather, with a directive for schools to begin at 9 am.

The latest notification confirms that these adjustments will stay in place until February 4.

A department spokesperson explained that the decision was made due to the continued intense cold conditions throughout Sindh.

Following the instructions of Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah, the department has decided to extend the new timings. Previously, the timings had been extended until January 26 due to the cold wave.

The cold wave in Karachi persists, with temperatures expected to remain low throughout the week.

According to the Deputy Director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), wind speeds reached 45 km/h over the past two days.

The PMD director also mentioned that temperatures in Karachi are likely to rise in February, with two to three western weather systems affecting the country. However, no rain systems are anticipated next week.

In various areas of the city, the temperature recorded was as follows: The coldest area was Jinnah Terminal, with a minimum temperature of 10.2°C, while the temperature at Mārīpur was 14°C. At Shahrah-e-Faisal, it recorded 12.5°C, in Gulistan-e-Jauhar 11.5°C, and in Bin Qasim, the minimum temperature was 12.4°C.