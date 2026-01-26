Punjab Govt’s X Account Hacked with Anti-Pakistan Message and Scam Links

LAHORE – The official X account of Punjab government was briefly compromised as social media users were stunned to see shocking post followed by a stream of cryptocurrency links that could trick unsuspecting users.

For a brief, the state’s digital voice with over 1.3 million followers seemed hacked. By Monday noon, the account has been restored, but the incident raises urgent questions about the security of government social media channels and the potential fallout from such attacks.

Punjab Govt X account hacked

The startling cyberattack occured on Sunday noon as hackers, apparently from India, posted message reading i hate Pakistan and flooded the account with multiple cryptocurrency links, raising fears of potential financial scams targeting followers.

The account has since been recovered and all unauthorized posts removed, but the incident shows growing threat, hijacked government profiles can push misinformation, damage public trust, and expose users to fraud.

The recent incident occured amid series of high-profile hacks involving X accounts of federal ministries and state agencies. Punjab government has yet to issue an official statement, leaving many to wonder about the security of government social media channels.