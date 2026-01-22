LinkedIn Hack Alert: This Message could give Hackers Full Control of your computer!

ISLAMABAD – A seemingly normal LinkedIn message can now be hacker’s trap as social media users are being warned. Executives and IT professionals are being targeted with personalized files that unleash sophisticated malware, giving cybercriminals full access to company systems, all while hiding in plain sight on a platform meant for networking.

New kind of cyberattacks are putting corporate leaders and IT professionals in the crosshairs, and it’s hiding in plain sight on social sites built for corporate world.

Attackers are handpicking high-value targets like CEOs, CTOs, and senior IT staff, sending highly personalized messages masquerading as consulting gigs, job offers, or partnership proposals as each message carries a hidden malware trap disguised as a work-related file.

Victims are lured into downloading what appear to be legitimate “project plans,” “strategy documents,” or “product roadmaps.” But once opened, these files unleash a sophisticated attack using DLL sideloading, bypassing traditional antivirus defenses.

The malware then installs itself to run at startup, started a hidden Python interpreter. It further executes a Base64-encoded hacking tool directly in memory, and installs remote access trojan (RAT), giving hackers full control of the victim’s system.

Hackers can steal sensitive company data, monitor activities in real time, and even infiltrate deeper into organizational networks. The social site, once considered a safe haven for networking, has become new battleground for cybercrime. Many corporate security policies fail to account for social media threats, leaving employees dangerously exposed.

Be wary of unsolicited LinkedIn messages, avoid downloading files from unknown contacts. Always verify job offers or proposals through trusted channels.