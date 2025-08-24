Be Alert: Hackers stealing Mobile Data using Fake Wedding Invitations on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI – Cyber criminals are coming up with new smart ways to get into people’s devices, mainly smartphone and laptops.

In fresh incident, a government employee of Indian state of Maharashtra’s Hingoli district fell victim to a sophisticated cyber scam when fraudsters used a wedding invitation to get access to his phone.

The victim received WhatsApp message from an unknown number saying “Welcome, please attend the wedding; love is the key that opens the doors of happiness.” The message included an attachment that appeared to be a PDF file.

The file was actually an Android application package, and once installed, it gave hackers full access to the victim’s phone, enabling them to steal PKR 190,000 from his bank account.

Cops registered a case against the unknown suspect and handed it over to the cyber cell. Despite investigations, no arrests have been made so far.