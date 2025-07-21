PTA warns public against fake WhatsApp messages and scam links

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has advised the public to remain vigilant regarding suspicious messages received from local or international numbers impersonating WhatsApp’s official account and displaying the WhatsApp logo.

These deceptive messages often contain a URL link and may claim that your account has violated certain rules or requires verification for security purposes.

“ Do not click on any such URL link, as these messages are not from WhatsApp. The URL is malicious and may lead to data theft or complete compromise of your Whats App account,” PTA said in a press release. Suggest headlines

“To ensure your digital safety, immediately block such contacts and report them to WhatsApp by following the steps provided below Android:https://faq.whatsapp.com/1142481766359885/?cms_platform=android&helpref=platform_switcher

Apple:https://faq.whatsapp.com/1142481766359885/?cms_platform=iphone&helpref=platform_switcher”

PTA remains committed to safeguarding digital communication and urges all users to exercise caution when interacting with unsolicited or suspicious messages, it concluded.