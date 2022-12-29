Search

Babar Azam spotted holding rumoured new Gold vivo V25e smartphone 

Web Desk 11:42 AM | 29 Dec, 2022
Babar Azam spotted holding rumoured new Gold vivo V25e smartphone 

Keeping in stride with the vivo V series’ commitment to innovation, whispers of a new addition to the series have stirred up the market.  As seen in the image, Babar Azam seems to be holding the brand-new mysterious gold smartphone that is rumoured to be the latest vivo V25e. 

A step up from the power-packed V23 Series, this new model seems to promise consumers a holistic smartphone experience by striking an elegant balance between power, design and speed. It is, without a doubt, going to leave consumers feeling empowered and content. 

According to rumours, the V25e will come with a Color-Changing glass back — promising a magical feel. vivo is said to have incorporated a new technology that transforms the back cover into a new colour once exposed to sunlight. Technology today does not seem to fall short of magic! However, that does not seem to be all on the design end. 

The smartphone is also said to embody a Flat Frame and a Fluorite AG Glass cover, offering a minimalist, classy, and stylish look, one that can satisfy the younger, fashion-conscious students and the professional who is looking to make an impression. 

Moreover, vivo has a history of successfully going above and beyond to provide a superior camera experience to its consumers. vivo seems to have understood that the smartphone camera substitutes as the third eye for consumers today. 

Leaks imply that vivo will continue providing a stellar mobile imaging experience for its users, by incorporating a 32MP FF Front Camera, and a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Rear Camera in the V25e. With such powerful camera specs, vivo encourages its users to unleash their creativity and share with others how they see the world; not to mention, capture memorable moments in premium quality that have the power to transport one back in time. 

Sleek, innovative, and equipped with cutting-edge technology, the vivo V25e will assure a harmonious consumer experience, catering something unique to everyone. vivo seems attuned to the younger generations’ need and demand for self-expression, style and efficiency, and the V25e promises to be a fitting response. Additional information about its features and the launch date is hence highly anticipated. 

Stay tuned for further news on the vivo V25e! 

