Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 28 July 2025

Currency exchange rates shows stability among US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound against Pakistani Rupee, despite global market inconsistency.

According to updated figures from local currency exchange dealers, US Dollar is being bought at Rs285.50 and sold at Rs286.55. Euro stands at Rs. 335.00 buying and Rs. 336.40 selling, while the UK Pound Sterling remains one of the highest-valued currencies, buying at Rs. 385.00 and selling at Rs. 386.60.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remain stable. Dirham is being bought at Rs. 77.60 and sold at Rs. 78.00, while the Riyal is buying at Rs. 75.95 and selling at Rs. 76.30.