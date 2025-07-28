Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 28 July 2025

8:44 am | Jul 28, 2025
Currency exchange rates shows stability among US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound against Pakistani Rupee, despite global market inconsistency.

According to updated figures from local currency exchange dealers, US Dollar is being bought at Rs285.50 and sold at Rs286.55. Euro stands at Rs. 335.00 buying and Rs. 336.40 selling, while the UK Pound Sterling remains one of the highest-valued currencies, buying at Rs. 385.00 and selling at Rs. 386.60.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remain stable. Dirham is being bought at Rs. 77.60 and sold at Rs. 78.00, while the Riyal is buying at Rs. 75.95 and selling at Rs. 76.30.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 285.50 286.55
Euro 335.00 336.40
UK Pound Sterling 385.00 386.60
U.A.E Dirham 77.60 78.00
Saudi Riyal 75.95 76.30
Australian Dollar 186.00 191.00
Bahrain Dinar 753.30 763.30
Canadian Dollar 207.50 212.50
China Yuan 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone 44.17 44.57
Hong Kong Dollar 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen 1.9125 2.0125
Kuwaiti Dinar 920.00 932.00
Malaysian Ringgit 66.74 67.34
New Zealand Dollar 168.95 170.95
Norwegian Krone 27.94 28.24
Omani Riyal 738.20 748.20
Qatari Riyal 77.57 78.27
Singapore Dollar 220.25 225.25
Swedish Korona 29.61 29.91
Swiss Franc 352.88 355.63
Thai Bhat 8.70 8.85
   
