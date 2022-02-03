Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 03 February 2022
08:28 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|176.6
|179.15
|Euro
|EUR
|196.5
|198.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|236.5
|239
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.7
|49.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.8
|47.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122
|123.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:28 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 February 202208:03 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Bilal bags three, Abubakar two crowns in Jr National Tennis ...12:00 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
- The Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup: DS Polo/Rizvi's, FG Polo record victories11:49 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Fakhar powers Qalandars to a 29-run win over Zalmi in 9th match11:32 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek into her birthday party
09:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Feroze Khan’s first TikTok video wins hearts06:31 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani drama serial irks public after cringeworthy clip goes viral10:49 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Netizens outraged over the problematic storyline of drama serial ...09:26 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021