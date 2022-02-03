Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 03 February 2022
Web Desk
08:28 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 03 February 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 176.6 179.15
Euro EUR 196.5 198.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 236.5 239
U.A.E Dirham AED 48.7 49.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 46.8 47.3
Australian Dollar AUD 122 123.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.95 388.7

