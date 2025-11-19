Latest

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Open Market – US Dollar, Euro, Riyal Rate – 19 Nov 2025

By News Desk
8:58 am | Nov 19, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market shows steady movement, with major global currencies holding mixed trends against PKR.

US Dollar (USD) opened with a buying rate of 281.55 and a selling rate of 281.80, showing stable positioning in the market. Euro (EUR) traded slightly higher at 332.30 (buying) and 335.80 (selling), maintaining its upward trend.

UK Pound (GBP) remained one of the strongest Western currencies, trading at 381.10 for buying and 384.10 for selling.

In the Gulf region, the U.A.E Dirham (AED) showed consistency with 76.85 (buying) and 77.85 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) moved at 75.70 and 76.30, respectively. These stable rates reinforce the region’s steady economic climate and robust trade flows.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.55 281.8
Euro EUR 332.3 335.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.1 384.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.85 77.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.1 754.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.75 212.75
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 43.15 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.1 3.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.2 923.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.6 67.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.2 158.2
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.35 27.65
Omani Riyal OMR 731.65 739.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.25 222.05
Swedish Krona SEK 29.15 29.45
Swiss Franc CHF 346.1 348.85
Thai Baht THB 8.5 8.65
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now