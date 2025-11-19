Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Open Market – US Dollar, Euro, Riyal Rate – 19 Nov 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market shows steady movement, with major global currencies holding mixed trends against PKR.

US Dollar (USD) opened with a buying rate of 281.55 and a selling rate of 281.80, showing stable positioning in the market. Euro (EUR) traded slightly higher at 332.30 (buying) and 335.80 (selling), maintaining its upward trend.

UK Pound (GBP) remained one of the strongest Western currencies, trading at 381.10 for buying and 384.10 for selling.

In the Gulf region, the U.A.E Dirham (AED) showed consistency with 76.85 (buying) and 77.85 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) moved at 75.70 and 76.30, respectively. These stable rates reinforce the region’s steady economic climate and robust trade flows.