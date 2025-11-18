Latest

Forex

Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 18 November 2025

By News Desk
8:52 am | Nov 18, 2025

Pakistan’s foreign exchange market shows stability in open market with no major changes reported for US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal.

According to the latest data, US Dollar continues to trade steadily, buying at Rs281.55 and selling at Rs281.80. Euro also showed stability, with buying and selling rates recorded at Rs332.30 and Rs335.80, respectively. UK Pound remained one of the strongest currencies in the market, trading at Rs381.10 for buying and Rs384.10 for selling.

UAE Dirham was noted at Rs76.85 for buying and Rs77.85 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.70 and Rs76.30, respectively.

Other foreign currencies showed varied trends. Australian Dollar was listed at Rs185.50 (buying) and Rs190.50 (selling), and the Canadian Dollar at Rs205.75 and Rs212.75. Bahraini Dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies, continued its strong position with buying at Rs747.10 and selling at Rs754.60.

Live foreign currency exchange rates in India
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.55 281.8
Euro EUR 332.3 335.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.1 384.1
UAE Dirham AED 76.85 77.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.1 754.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.75 212.75
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 43.15 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.1 3.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.2 923.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.6 67.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.2 158.2
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.35 27.65
Omani Riyal OMR 731.65 739.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.25 222.05
Swedish Krona SEK 29.15 29.45
Swiss Franc CHF 346.1 348.85
Thai Baht THB 8.5 8.65
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now