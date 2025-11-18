Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 18 November 2025

Pakistan’s foreign exchange market shows stability in open market with no major changes reported for US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal.

According to the latest data, US Dollar continues to trade steadily, buying at Rs281.55 and selling at Rs281.80. Euro also showed stability, with buying and selling rates recorded at Rs332.30 and Rs335.80, respectively. UK Pound remained one of the strongest currencies in the market, trading at Rs381.10 for buying and Rs384.10 for selling.

UAE Dirham was noted at Rs76.85 for buying and Rs77.85 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.70 and Rs76.30, respectively.

Other foreign currencies showed varied trends. Australian Dollar was listed at Rs185.50 (buying) and Rs190.50 (selling), and the Canadian Dollar at Rs205.75 and Rs212.75. Bahraini Dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies, continued its strong position with buying at Rs747.10 and selling at Rs754.60.