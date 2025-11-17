US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee – Foreign Exchange Rates – 17 November 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed slight movements against the Pakistani currency. According to the latest rate sheet, US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal, the most widely traded currencies, held firm, reflecting ongoing global economic shifts and regional demand.

On Monday, US Dollar traded at 281.35 (buying) and 281.65 (selling), maintaining its position as the most influential currency in the market.

Euro (EUR) continued to strengthen, posted at 332.2 / 335.7, reflecting resilience amid ongoing economic adjustments in the European Union. UK Pound remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading at 381 / 384, supported by stable investor confidence.

UAE Dirham (AED) remains at 76.8 / 77.8 and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) at 75.65 / 76.25, buoyed by oil-linked economic stability.