US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee – Foreign Exchange Rates – 17 November 2025

By News Desk
Nov 17, 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed slight movements against the Pakistani currency. According to the latest rate sheet, US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal, the most widely traded currencies, held firm, reflecting ongoing global economic shifts and regional demand.

On Monday, US Dollar traded at 281.35 (buying) and 281.65 (selling), maintaining its position as the most influential currency in the market.

Euro (EUR) continued to strengthen, posted at 332.2 / 335.7, reflecting resilience amid ongoing economic adjustments in the European Union. UK Pound remained one of the highest-valued currencies, trading at 381 / 384, supported by stable investor confidence.

UAE Dirham (AED) remains at 76.8 / 77.8 and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) at 75.65 / 76.25, buoyed by oil-linked economic stability.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 281.35 281.65
Euro 332.2 335.7
UK Pound Sterling 381 384
U.A.E Dirham 76.8 77.8
Saudi Riyal 75.65 76.25
AUD – Australian Dollar 185.5 190.5
BHD – Bahrain Dinar 747 754.5
CAD – Canadian Dollar 205.65 212.65
CNY – China Yuan 39.1 39.5
DKK – Danish Krone 43.1 43.5
HKD – Hong Kong Dollar 35.75 36.1
INR – Indian Rupee 3.09 3.18
JPY – Japanese Yen 1.88 1.98
KWD – Kuwaiti Dinar 914.1 923.1
MYR – Malaysian Ringgit 66.55 67.15
NZD – New Zealand Dollar 156.1 158.1
NOK – Norwegian Krone 27.3 27.6
OMR – Omani Riyal 731.55 739.05
QAR – Qatari Riyal 76.4 77.1
SGD – Singapore Dollar 217.2 222
SEK – Swedish Krona 29.15 29.45
CHF – Swiss Franc 346.1 348.85
THB – Thai Baht 8.5 8.65
     
