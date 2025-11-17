1500 Prize Bond – Check November 2025 Draw Results here

RAWALPINDI – National Savings Organization is set to announce the results of Prize Bond Draw No. 104 for the Rs1500 Bond after balloting in Rawalpindi. Thousands of bondholders eagerly awaited the outcome as the draw featured one major prize along with several secondary prizes.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winners

Winners Lucky Numbers First Prize TBA Second Prize TBA The winners will be announced shortly after balloting…

According to the official announcement, the first prize of Rs. 3,000,000 was awarded to a single lucky winner. The second tier included three prizes worth Rs. 1,000,000 each, while the third category consisted of 1,696 winners, each receiving Rs. 18,500.

The complete list of winning bond numbers for the Rs. 1500 Prize Bond Draw 104 will be made available for public viewing through the official channels later.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Bond Rs1500 Winning Amount Prize Bond Rs1500 Rs3,000,000 Prize Bond Rs1500 Rs1,000,000 Prize Bond Rs1500 Rs18,500

National Savings has reiterated that Prize Bond and Digital Prize Bond draws are conducted quarterly or as outlined by the Finance Division. The schedule for all draws is released at the beginning of each year, and final results are published in the Government Gazette for transparency.