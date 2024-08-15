1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

KARACHI – The draw No 99 of Rs1,500 national prize bond was held at State Bank of Pakistan’s Multan officer under the supervision of Bahauddin Zakariya University Sports Chaiaman Tars Mohyuddin.

The draw was held under the system of single common draw and applied to all the 135 series of the prize bonds currently in circulation.

Rs1,500 Prize Bonds Winning Amount

First Prize: 1 winner receives PKR3,000,000

Second Prize: 3 winners each receive PKR 1,000,000

Third Prize: 1696 winners each receive PKR 1,8500

First and Second Prize Winners of 1500 Prize Bond

First prize winner: 439825

Second prize winners: 394976, 498391, 555206.

1500 Prize Bond Complete Draw List