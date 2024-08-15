Search

Pakistan

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The draw No 99 of Rs1,500 national prize bond was held at State Bank of Pakistan’s Multan officer under the supervision of Bahauddin Zakariya University Sports Chaiaman Tars Mohyuddin. 

The draw was held under the system of single common draw and applied to all the 135 series of the prize bonds currently in circulation. 

Rs1,500 Prize Bonds Winning Amount

First Prize: 1 winner receives PKR3,000,000

Second Prize: 3 winners each receive PKR 1,000,000

Third Prize: 1696 winners each receive PKR 1,8500

First and Second Prize Winners of 1500 Prize Bond

First prize winner: 439825

Second prize winners: 394976, 498391, 555206.

1500 Prize Bond Complete Draw List

Pakistan

08:49 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

LHC again orders police to recover missing journalist Rana Shahid

08:43 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Pakistan reports 1st monkeypox case of 2024 in man who recently ...

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

06:43 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Who are the two retired brigadiers, one colonel arrested in Faiz ...

06:24 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Army chief Gen Asim Munir to host special ceremony for Arshad Nadeem ...

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

06:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Fiverr flags Pakistani freelancers' gigs as unavailable amid internet ...

01:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore ...

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:49 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

New design of Karachi's National Stadium revealed

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: