US Senate delegation calls on Pakistan Army chief
RAWALPINDI – Members of US Senate Armed Services and intelligence Committees headed by Senator Angus King, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Saturday.
Delegation also included Senator Richard Burr, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ben Sasse. Ms Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan accompanied the delegation.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wished for peaceful, diversified, sustained relations.
Pakistan Army chief also reiterated the urgency for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis and need for coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.
He thanked the Senators for their efforts in forging mutual understanding of geo political and security situation in view of challenges ahead.
The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for furthering diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
