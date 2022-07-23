Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab after nail-biting election win
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday renewed his oath for the post after he emerged victorious in nail-biting runoff election for the CM slot.
Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the PML-N leader at a ceremony attended by key party leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Mashood, and PPP leaders.
On Friday, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q MPAs cast in favour of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and retained PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab.
Mazari said he rejected these votes in the light of a letter issued by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who said he had directed his party's lawmakers to vote for Hamza Shahbaz.
In total, Hamza got 179 votes and Parvez 186 votes. However, 10 votes cast in favour of Parvez were rejected.
Election for Punjab chief minister's office ends ... 09:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q MPAs cast in favour of ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Saudi man arrested for helping Israeli journalist enter Makkah09:41 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab after nail-biting election win08:33 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 July 202208:10 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill06:50 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Amna Ilyas sizzles in latest bold photos05:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Nadia Afghan recalls Shashlick days with Sarmad Khoosat08:43 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022