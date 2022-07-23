Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab after nail-biting election win

08:33 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab after nail-biting election win
Source: Video grab
LAHORE – Punjab  Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday renewed his oath for the post after he emerged victorious in nail-biting runoff election for the CM slot.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to the PML-N leader at a ceremony attended by key party leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Mashood, and PPP leaders.

On Friday, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q MPAs cast in favour of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and retained PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab.

Mazari said he rejected these votes in the light of a letter issued by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who said he had directed his party's lawmakers to vote for Hamza Shahbaz.

In total, Hamza got 179 votes and Parvez 186 votes. However, 10 votes cast in favour of Parvez were rejected.

