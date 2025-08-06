Islamabad bans sale of horns ahead of Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD – The administration of the federal capital has imposed a ban on the sale of horns during Independence Day celebrations.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner stated that the sale of horns has been prohibited in the federal capital.

He warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban.

The district administration has also decided to confiscate horns from all stalls in Islamabad. In this regard, DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has directed all assistant commissioners and magistrates to take action.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all officers to immediately move into the field and ensure operations. The officer in charge will be held accountable if horns are found at stalls in their area. Anti-horn operations will be conducted daily until Independence Day.

He further directed that strict action be taken against violators of the ban.