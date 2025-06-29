TikTokers Suzen and Nimra booked for firing at friend’s house

In a shocking incident, TikTokers Suzen and Nimra allegedly orchestrated a firing at the house of their former friend, Ujala, following a dispute that arose after their friendship ended.

According to police, Suzen and Nimra had threatened Ujala with serious consequences for ending their friendship. Later, they allegedly teamed up with an accomplice named Ahmed to carry out a shooting at Ujala’s residence. The gunfire caused panic in the neighborhood, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Police from the Hair precinct have registered a case against Suzen, Nimra, and Ahmed, and efforts are underway to arrest the suspects. Authorities say that more details and the exact motives will be revealed after the arrests are made.