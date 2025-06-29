Pakistani passport sees notable improvement in global ranking

The Pakistani passport has shown significant progress in global rankings, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025, which was recently released.

Singapore tops the list as the world’s strongest passport, offering its holders visa-free access to 193 countries. It is followed by Japan and South Korea, whose citizens can travel to 190 countries without a visa.

Germany, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, and Spain share the third position, with visa-free access to 189 countries.

According to the index, the Pakistani passport has made gradual progress and is now included among the top 100 passports globally. Pakistan ranks 100th, sharing the spot with Somalia and Yemen.

The Director General of Passports stated that online passport services are being provided for overseas Pakistanis, and with continued support from the Ministry of Interior, efforts to further improve Pakistan’s passport ranking will continue.